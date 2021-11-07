There will be player prop bet markets available for Julio Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jones' Tennessee Titans (6-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds

Julio Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has put together 17 passes for 301 yards this season. He has been targeted 27 times, and is averaging 37.6 yards per game.

Jones has been the target of 10.2% (27 total) of his team's 265 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Jones has averaged 93.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 51.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Jones has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are conceding 288.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jones did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Jones' five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 97 yards (32.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Jones' Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 27 10.2% 17 301 0 3 8.1% A.J. Brown 54 20.4% 35 509 3 5 13.5% Jeremy McNichols 27 10.2% 21 203 1 2 5.4% Chester Rogers 22 8.3% 14 186 1 2 5.4%

