Julio Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles
Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds
Julio Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has put together 17 passes for 301 yards this season. He has been targeted 27 times, and is averaging 37.6 yards per game.
- Jones has been the target of 10.2% (27 total) of his team's 265 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Jones has averaged 93.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 51.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Jones has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are conceding 288.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Jones did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
- Jones' five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 97 yards (32.3 ypg) over his last three games.
Jones' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Julio Jones
27
10.2%
17
301
0
3
8.1%
A.J. Brown
54
20.4%
35
509
3
5
13.5%
Jeremy McNichols
27
10.2%
21
203
1
2
5.4%
Chester Rogers
22
8.3%
14
186
1
2
5.4%
