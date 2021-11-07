Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Julio Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Julio Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jones' Tennessee Titans (6-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has put together 17 passes for 301 yards this season. He has been targeted 27 times, and is averaging 37.6 yards per game.
  • Jones has been the target of 10.2% (27 total) of his team's 265 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Jones has averaged 93.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 51.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Jones has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are conceding 288.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jones did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
  • Jones' five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 97 yards (32.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Jones' Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Julio Jones

27

10.2%

17

301

0

3

8.1%

A.J. Brown

54

20.4%

35

509

3

5

13.5%

Jeremy McNichols

27

10.2%

21

203

1

2

5.4%

Chester Rogers

22

8.3%

14

186

1

2

5.4%

Powered By Data Skrive