Before Justin Herbert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 1,994 passing yards (284.9 ypg) on 179-of-281 with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.

Herbert accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 281 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 234.6 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Herbert completed 51.4% of his passes for 223 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Herbert has passed for 816 yards while completing 56.4% of his throws (66-of-117), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions (272.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also rushed eight times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2%

