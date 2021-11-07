Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert leads Los Angeles with 1,994 passing yards (284.9 ypg) on 179-of-281 with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.
- Herbert accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 281 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 234.6 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Herbert completed 51.4% of his passes for 223 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Herbert has passed for 816 yards while completing 56.4% of his throws (66-of-117), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions (272.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also rushed eight times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
