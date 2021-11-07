Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before Justin Herbert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert leads Los Angeles with 1,994 passing yards (284.9 ypg) on 179-of-281 with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time.
  • Herbert accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 281 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 234.6 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Herbert completed 51.4% of his passes for 223 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Herbert has passed for 816 yards while completing 56.4% of his throws (66-of-117), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions (272.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also rushed eight times for 50 yards and one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

61

21.6%

35

517

6

5

15.2%

Keenan Allen

69

24.5%

45

496

2

11

33.3%

Austin Ekeler

42

14.9%

33

302

3

5

15.2%

