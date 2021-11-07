Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Justin Jefferson has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) take the field in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has been targeted 63 times and has 43 catches, leading the Vikings with 563 yards (80.4 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 22.8% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 312.3 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Jefferson reeled in two passes for 21 yards while being targeted four times.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson's 26 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 225 yards (75.0 ypg).

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

