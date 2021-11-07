Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has been targeted 63 times and has 43 catches, leading the Vikings with 563 yards (80.4 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 22.8% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The 312.3 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Jefferson reeled in two passes for 21 yards while being targeted four times.
- In his last three games, Jefferson's 26 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 225 yards (75.0 ypg).
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Tyler Conklin
37
13.4%
27
297
1
4
15.4%
