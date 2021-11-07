Justin Jefferson has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) take the field in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has been targeted 63 times and has 43 catches, leading the Vikings with 563 yards (80.4 ypg) while also scoring three touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 22.8% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 312.3 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Jefferson reeled in two passes for 21 yards while being targeted four times.

In his last three games, Jefferson's 26 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 225 yards (75.0 ypg).

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

