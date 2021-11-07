Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn has racked up 321 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 45.9 yards per game on 38 targets.
- Osborn has been the target of 13.8% (38 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- The Ravens have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Osborn hauled in two passes for 10 yards while being targeted three times.
- During his last three games, Osborn has racked up 102 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 34.0 yards per game on 14 targets.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
Tyler Conklin
37
13.4%
27
297
1
4
15.4%
