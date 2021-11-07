Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player props for K.J. Osborn ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has racked up 321 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 45.9 yards per game on 38 targets.
  • Osborn has been the target of 13.8% (38 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • The Ravens have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Osborn hauled in two passes for 10 yards while being targeted three times.
  • During his last three games, Osborn has racked up 102 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 34.0 yards per game on 14 targets.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

