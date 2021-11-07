Bookmakers have listed player props for K.J. Osborn ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has racked up 321 yards on 28 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 45.9 yards per game on 38 targets.

Osborn has been the target of 13.8% (38 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 312.3 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Ravens have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Osborn hauled in two passes for 10 yards while being targeted three times.

During his last three games, Osborn has racked up 102 yards on 11 catches with one touchdown, averaging 34.0 yards per game on 14 targets.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

Powered By Data Skrive