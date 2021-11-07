Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has 27 catches (35 targets) and paces the Giants with 343 receiving yards (42.9 ypg).
- Toney has been the target of 11.6% (35 total) of his team's 301 passing attempts this season.
- Toney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are giving up 236.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Toney was targeted five times and picked up 26 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, Toney's eight targets have resulted in seven grabs for 62 yards (20.7 ypg).
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
35
11.6%
27
343
0
3
7.7%
Sterling Shepard
43
14.3%
32
324
1
9
23.1%
Kenny Golladay
29
9.6%
17
282
0
1
2.6%
Darius Slayton
25
8.3%
12
190
1
1
2.6%
