Kadarius Toney has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Toney's New York Giants (2-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) meet in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has 27 catches (35 targets) and paces the Giants with 343 receiving yards (42.9 ypg).

Toney has been the target of 11.6% (35 total) of his team's 301 passing attempts this season.

Toney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are giving up 236.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Toney was targeted five times and picked up 26 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Toney's eight targets have resulted in seven grabs for 62 yards (20.7 ypg).

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 35 11.6% 27 343 0 3 7.7% Sterling Shepard 43 14.3% 32 324 1 9 23.1% Kenny Golladay 29 9.6% 17 282 0 1 2.6% Darius Slayton 25 8.3% 12 190 1 1 2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive