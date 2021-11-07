Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Kadarius Toney has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Toney's New York Giants (2-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) meet in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has 27 catches (35 targets) and paces the Giants with 343 receiving yards (42.9 ypg).
  • Toney has been the target of 11.6% (35 total) of his team's 301 passing attempts this season.
  • Toney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are giving up 236.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Toney was targeted five times and picked up 26 yards on four receptions.
  • In his last three games, Toney's eight targets have resulted in seven grabs for 62 yards (20.7 ypg).

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

35

11.6%

27

343

0

3

7.7%

Sterling Shepard

43

14.3%

32

324

1

9

23.1%

Kenny Golladay

29

9.6%

17

282

0

1

2.6%

Darius Slayton

25

8.3%

12

190

1

1

2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive