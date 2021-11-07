The Green Bay Packers (7-1) are an underdog by a touchdown as they aim to keep their seven-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Green Bay's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 50 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.6, 7.1 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.

In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Chiefs have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Kansas City has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs rack up 26.0 points per game, 5.1 more than the Packers allow per outing (20.9).

When Kansas City records more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs average 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.8).

In games that Kansas City piles up over 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Packers' takeaways (14).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year the Packers put up 3.5 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs give up (27.5).

When Green Bay puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Packers rack up 337.5 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 391.5 the Chiefs allow.

This year the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-3) as 7-point favorites or greater.

In six home games this year, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

Chiefs home games this season average 54.5 total points, 7.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Green Bay is 4-1 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.

Green Bay has hit the over once in five away games this year.

This season, Packers away games average 48.9 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

