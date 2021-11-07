Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Green Bay's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.6, 7.1 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Chiefs have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Kansas City has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Chiefs rack up 26.0 points per game, 5.1 more than the Packers allow per outing (20.9).
- When Kansas City records more than 20.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Chiefs average 79.7 more yards per game (411.5) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.8).
- In games that Kansas City piles up over 331.8 yards, the team is 2-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Packers' takeaways (14).
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Green Bay's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year the Packers put up 3.5 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Chiefs give up (27.5).
- When Green Bay puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Packers rack up 337.5 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 391.5 the Chiefs allow.
- This year the Packers have six turnovers, two fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.
- At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-3) as 7-point favorites or greater.
- In six home games this year, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
- Chiefs home games this season average 54.5 total points, 7.0 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- Green Bay is 4-1 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.
- Green Bay has hit the over once in five away games this year.
- This season, Packers away games average 48.9 points, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
