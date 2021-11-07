Before placing any bets on Keenan Allen's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 45 receptions (on 69 targets) have led to 496 receiving yards (70.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.5% of the 282 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Allen collected 138 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Eagles, 67.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 234.6 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Allen was targeted 11 times and racked up six catches for 77 yards and scored one touchdown.

Allen has also contributed with 17 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 67.3 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2% Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive