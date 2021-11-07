Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 45 receptions (on 69 targets) have led to 496 receiving yards (70.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.5% of the 282 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Allen collected 138 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Eagles, 67.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 234.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Allen was targeted 11 times and racked up six catches for 77 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Allen has also contributed with 17 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 67.3 yards per game.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
Jared Cook
38
13.5%
23
260
2
5
15.2%
