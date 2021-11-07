Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,953 passing yards (279.0 ypg) on 189-of-274 with 14 touchdowns against two interceptions this season.
  • He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 52.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Cousins recorded 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Ravens.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens are allowing 312.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cowboys, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 184 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Cousins tacked on 18 yards on three carries, averaging six yards per attempt.
  • Cousins has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (81-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball six times for 38 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

