Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,953 passing yards (279.0 ypg) on 189-of-274 with 14 touchdowns against two interceptions this season.
- He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 52.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Cousins recorded 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Ravens.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens are allowing 312.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cowboys, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 184 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Cousins tacked on 18 yards on three carries, averaging six yards per attempt.
- Cousins has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (81-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball six times for 38 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive