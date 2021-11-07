There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (3-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,953 passing yards (279.0 ypg) on 189-of-274 with 14 touchdowns against two interceptions this season.

He also has 75 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 52.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Cousins recorded 260 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Ravens.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens are allowing 312.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cowboys, Cousins went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 184 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Cousins tacked on 18 yards on three carries, averaging six yards per attempt.

Cousins has racked up 832 passing yards (277.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (81-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.

He's also carried the ball six times for 38 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7%

