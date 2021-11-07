Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 9 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) play the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pitts has 33 catches (50 targets), leading his team with 484 receiving yards (69.1 per game) plus one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 50 of his team's 274 passing attempts this season, or 18.2% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The 281.1 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Pitts was targeted six times, picking up 13 yards on two receptions.

Pitts has also tacked on 18 grabs for 295 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and put up 98.3 receiving yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 50 18.2% 33 484 1 8 21.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 41 15.0% 32 333 5 8 21.1% Calvin Ridley 52 19.0% 31 281 2 10 26.3% Tajae Sharpe 18 6.6% 15 158 0 0 0.0%

