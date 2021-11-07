Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jackson has collected 1,943 passing yards (277.6 per game) while completing 146 of 225 passes (64.9% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 480 rushing yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 68.6 yards per game.
- The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jackson accounts for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 225 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In Week 7 against the Bengals, Jackson went 15-for-31 (48.4 percent) for 257 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- Jackson has racked up 866 passing yards (288.7 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (71-of-101) while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 34 times for 201 yards, averaging 67.0 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
57
24.2%
37
566
6
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
51
21.6%
37
516
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
13.6%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
