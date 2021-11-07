Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jackson has collected 1,943 passing yards (277.6 per game) while completing 146 of 225 passes (64.9% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 480 rushing yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 68.6 yards per game.

The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson accounts for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 225 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In Week 7 against the Bengals, Jackson went 15-for-31 (48.4 percent) for 257 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Jackson has racked up 866 passing yards (288.7 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (71-of-101) while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 34 times for 201 yards, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 57 24.2% 37 566 6 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 51 21.6% 37 516 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 13.6% 18 292 0 2 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive