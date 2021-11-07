Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota

Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jackson has collected 1,943 passing yards (277.6 per game) while completing 146 of 225 passes (64.9% completion percentage), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 480 rushing yards on 76 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 68.6 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jackson accounts for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 225 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 7 against the Bengals, Jackson went 15-for-31 (48.4 percent) for 257 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Jackson added 12 carries for 88 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Jackson has racked up 866 passing yards (288.7 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (71-of-101) while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 34 times for 201 yards, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

57

24.2%

37

566

6

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

51

21.6%

37

516

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

13.6%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

