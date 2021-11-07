Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Raiders vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 46.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Raiders score just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants surrender (25.0).
- Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Raiders average 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants allow per outing.
- In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (11).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- So far this year, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Giants score 19.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Raiders allow (23.7).
- New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.7 points.
- The Giants collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders allow (354.0).
- New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 354.0 yards.
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.
- New York has not gone over the total in four home games this year.
- Giants home games this season average 45.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
- Away from home, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- This year, in three away games, Las Vegas has hit the over once.
- Raiders away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.