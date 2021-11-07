The Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the New York Giants (2-6). The total has been set at 46.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Raiders vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.

New York's games have gone over 46.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 45.2 points per game, 1.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Raiders score just 0.7 more points per game (25.7) than the Giants surrender (25.0).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.0 points.

The Raiders average 393.3 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 368.6 the Giants allow per outing.

In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 368.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (11).

Giants stats and trends

New York has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

So far this year, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Giants score 19.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Raiders allow (23.7).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.7 points.

The Giants collect just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.8) than the Raiders allow (354.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 354.0 yards.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, at home this year.

New York has not gone over the total in four home games this year.

Giants home games this season average 45.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This year, in three away games, Las Vegas has hit the over once.

Raiders away games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

