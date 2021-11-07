In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Laviska Shenault Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 45 targets have resulted in 28 receptions for 319 yards (45.6 ypg).

Shenault has been the target of 16.7% (45 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 194.6 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have allowed five touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Shenault was targeted four times and picked up 13 yards on two receptions.

Shenault has hauled in nine passes (on 17 targets) for 125 yards (41.7 per game) over his last three games.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 - Jamal Agnew 26 9.6% 18 184 1 3 12.5%

