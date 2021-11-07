The Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The over/under is set at 49.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 49.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.7, 1.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Chargers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Chargers rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.6) than the Eagles surrender (23.9).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.9 points.

The Chargers rack up 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (342.8).

When Los Angeles totals over 342.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers give up (25.3).

Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Eagles rack up 348.0 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 362.6 the Chargers give up.

When Philadelphia piles up more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in three home games, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.

Eagles home games this season average 51.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three away games this season, Los Angeles has not hit the over.

The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.2 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.