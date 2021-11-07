Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Philadelphia's games have gone over 49.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.7, 1.2 points more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.3 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Chargers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Chargers rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.6) than the Eagles surrender (23.9).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.9 points.
- The Chargers rack up 33.5 more yards per game (376.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (342.8).
- When Los Angeles totals over 342.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Chargers have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have eight takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Eagles score just 0.1 more points per game (25.4) than the Chargers give up (25.3).
- Philadelphia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Eagles rack up 348.0 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 362.6 the Chargers give up.
- When Philadelphia piles up more than 362.6 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (10).
Home and road insights
- Philadelphia has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.
- This season, in three home games, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.
- Eagles home games this season average 51.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- In three away games this season, Los Angeles has not hit the over.
- The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.2 points, 0.7 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
