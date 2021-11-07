The Los Angeles Rams (7-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (6-2), winners of four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by a touchdown in the game. An over/under of 52.5 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.

The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Rams have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rams score 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans surrender per contest (24.4).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per outing.

When Los Angeles picks up more than 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Titans have forced (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Titans put up 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams allow (21.0).

Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.

The Titans rack up only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams give up per contest (367.5).

Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.5 yards.

The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.

In five games at home this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

Rams home games this season average 51.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Away from home, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

Tennessee has gone over the total in all four of their road games this season.

Titans away games this season average 49.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.