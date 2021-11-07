Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 6.5 points lower than the two team's combined 59 points per game average.
- The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The Rams and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Rams have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rams score 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans surrender per contest (24.4).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Rams collect 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per outing.
- When Los Angeles picks up more than 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Titans have forced (11).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Titans put up 7.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Rams allow (21.0).
- Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Titans rack up only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams give up per contest (367.5).
- Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 367.5 yards.
- The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.
- The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.
- In five games at home this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
- Rams home games this season average 51.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
- Away from home, Tennessee is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
- Tennessee has gone over the total in all four of their road games this season.
- Titans away games this season average 49.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).
