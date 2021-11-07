Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New England vs. Carolina
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 1,996 passing yards this season (249.5 per game) and has a 68.1% completion percentage (192-of-282), throwing nine touchdown passes with six interceptions.
- He also adds 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 17 carries.
- The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.
- Jones has attempted 38 of his 282 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 207.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 217-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 51.4% of his passes.
- Over his last three games, Jones has collected 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) while going 57-for-92 (62% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
68
23.5%
45
426
0
6
15.8%
Kendrick Bourne
35
12.1%
26
388
2
2
5.3%
Nelson Agholor
42
14.5%
22
335
2
5
13.2%
