November 7, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New England vs. Carolina

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (4-4) square off against the Carolina Panthers (4-4) in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 1,996 passing yards this season (249.5 per game) and has a 68.1% completion percentage (192-of-282), throwing nine touchdown passes with six interceptions.
  • He also adds 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.
  • Jones has attempted 38 of his 282 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 207.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 217-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 51.4% of his passes.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has collected 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) while going 57-for-92 (62% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

68

23.5%

45

426

0

6

15.8%

Kendrick Bourne

35

12.1%

26

388

2

2

5.3%

Nelson Agholor

42

14.5%

22

335

2

5

13.2%

