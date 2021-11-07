Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (4-4) square off against the Carolina Panthers (4-4) in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 1,996 passing yards this season (249.5 per game) and has a 68.1% completion percentage (192-of-282), throwing nine touchdown passes with six interceptions.

He also adds 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 17 carries.

The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.

Jones has attempted 38 of his 282 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 207.6 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 217-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 51.4% of his passes.

Over his last three games, Jones has collected 753 passing yards (251.0 per game) while going 57-for-92 (62% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 68 23.5% 45 426 0 6 15.8% Kendrick Bourne 35 12.1% 26 388 2 2 5.3% Nelson Agholor 42 14.5% 22 335 2 5 13.2%

