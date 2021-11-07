Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota

Bookmakers have listed player props for Mark Andrews ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (5-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has also contributed with 37 grabs for 516 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 73.7 receiving yards per game.
  • Andrews has been the target of 51 of his team's 236 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • This week Andrews will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals in Week 7, Andrews was targeted seven times and picked up 48 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Andrews has totaled 263 yards on 19 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 87.7 yards per game, on 26 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

51

21.6%

37

516

3

6

24.0%

Marquise Brown

57

24.2%

37

566

6

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

13.6%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

19

8.1%

13

130

1

3

12.0%

