Bookmakers have listed player props for Mark Andrews ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (5-2) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has also contributed with 37 grabs for 516 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 73.7 receiving yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 51 of his team's 236 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

This week Andrews will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals in Week 7, Andrews was targeted seven times and picked up 48 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Andrews has totaled 263 yards on 19 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 87.7 yards per game, on 26 targets.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 51 21.6% 37 516 3 6 24.0% Marquise Brown 57 24.2% 37 566 6 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 13.6% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 19 8.1% 13 130 1 3 12.0%

