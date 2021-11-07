Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has also contributed with 37 grabs for 516 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 51 times and averages 73.7 receiving yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 51 of his team's 236 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- This week Andrews will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (269.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals in Week 7, Andrews was targeted seven times and picked up 48 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Andrews has totaled 263 yards on 19 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 87.7 yards per game, on 26 targets.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
51
21.6%
37
516
3
6
24.0%
Marquise Brown
57
24.2%
37
566
6
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
13.6%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
19
8.1%
13
130
1
3
12.0%
