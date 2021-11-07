There will be player prop bet markets available for Marquez Callaway before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 9 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has reeled in 19 passes and leads his team with 284 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 33 times, and averages 40.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.0% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Callaway totaled zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Falcons, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.

The 244.0 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Callaway was targeted five times and totaled 30 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Callaway's 20 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 33 17.0% 19 284 3 4 12.5% Deonte Harris 23 11.9% 15 271 2 1 3.1% Alvin Kamara 37 19.1% 28 256 4 7 21.9% Adam Trautman 19 9.8% 11 104 0 5 15.6%

