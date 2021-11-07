Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Marquez Callaway before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 9 when Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has reeled in 19 passes and leads his team with 284 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 33 times, and averages 40.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.0% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Callaway totaled zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Falcons, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.
  • The 244.0 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Callaway was targeted five times and totaled 30 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Callaway's 20 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

33

17.0%

19

284

3

4

12.5%

Deonte Harris

23

11.9%

15

271

2

1

3.1%

Alvin Kamara

37

19.1%

28

256

4

7

21.9%

Adam Trautman

19

9.8%

11

104

0

5

15.6%

