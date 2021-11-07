Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has reeled in 19 passes and leads his team with 284 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 33 times, and averages 40.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.0% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 53.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Callaway totaled zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Falcons, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.
- The 244.0 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have allowed 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Callaway was targeted five times and totaled 30 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Callaway's 20 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 147 yards (49.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
33
17.0%
19
284
3
4
12.5%
Deonte Harris
23
11.9%
15
271
2
1
3.1%
Alvin Kamara
37
19.1%
28
256
4
7
21.9%
Adam Trautman
19
9.8%
11
104
0
5
15.6%
