Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) play the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 37 receptions (on 57 targets) for a team-high 566 receiving yards (80.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 24.2% (57 total) of his team's 236 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 7 game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted 14 times and recorded five catches for 80 yards (16 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Brown has 18 receptions (29 targets) for 240 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 80.0 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 57 24.2% 37 566 6 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 51 21.6% 37 516 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 13.6% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 19 8.1% 13 130 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive