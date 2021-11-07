Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) play the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Brown has 37 receptions (on 57 targets) for a team-high 566 receiving yards (80.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 24.2% (57 total) of his team's 236 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 7 game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted 14 times and recorded five catches for 80 yards (16 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Brown has 18 receptions (29 targets) for 240 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 80.0 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

57

24.2%

37

566

6

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

51

21.6%

37

516

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

13.6%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

19

8.1%

13

130

1

3

12.0%

