Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Baltimore vs. Minnesota
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brown has 37 receptions (on 57 targets) for a team-high 566 receiving yards (80.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 24.2% (57 total) of his team's 236 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 269.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With nine passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 7 game against the Bengals, Brown was targeted 14 times and recorded five catches for 80 yards (16 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Brown has 18 receptions (29 targets) for 240 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 80.0 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
57
24.2%
37
566
6
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
51
21.6%
37
516
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
13.6%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
19
8.1%
13
130
1
3
12.0%
