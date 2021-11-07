Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) hit the field in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has 33 receptions (on 55 targets) for a team-high 378 receiving yards (54.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 55 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Jones will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.6 yards allowed per game).

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Jones caught five passes for 35 yards while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, Jones' 13 catches (on 24 targets) have led to 160 receiving yards (53.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 - Jamal Agnew 26 9.6% 18 184 1 3 12.5%

