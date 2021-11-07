Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 9 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has 1,814 passing yards (259.1 ypg), completing 68.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 29 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has attempted 38 of his 271 passes in the red zone, accounting for 63.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Ryan's 283 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Saints are 31.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs in six of those contests against the Saints.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 281.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Ryan racked up 146 yards while completing 74.1% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 824 passing yards (274.7 per game) while completing 78 of 112 passes (69.6% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

50

18.2%

33

484

1

8

21.1%

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

15.0%

32

333

5

8

21.1%

Calvin Ridley

52

19.0%

31

281

2

10

26.3%

