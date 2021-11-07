Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has 1,814 passing yards (259.1 ypg), completing 68.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 29 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan has attempted 38 of his 271 passes in the red zone, accounting for 63.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Ryan's 283 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Saints are 31.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs in six of those contests against the Saints.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 281.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Ryan racked up 146 yards while completing 74.1% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 824 passing yards (274.7 per game) while completing 78 of 112 passes (69.6% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
50
18.2%
33
484
1
8
21.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
15.0%
32
333
5
8
21.1%
Calvin Ridley
52
19.0%
31
281
2
10
26.3%
Powered By Data Skrive