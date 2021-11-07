Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 9 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has 1,814 passing yards (259.1 ypg), completing 68.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 29 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has attempted 38 of his 271 passes in the red zone, accounting for 63.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Ryan's 283 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Saints are 31.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDs in six of those contests against the Saints.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 281.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Ryan racked up 146 yards while completing 74.1% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 824 passing yards (274.7 per game) while completing 78 of 112 passes (69.6% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 50 18.2% 33 484 1 8 21.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 41 15.0% 32 333 5 8 21.1% Calvin Ridley 52 19.0% 31 281 2 10 26.3%

Powered By Data Skrive