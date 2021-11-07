Matthew Stafford has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-1) and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) square off in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards (309.6 per game) while completing 188 of 273 passes (68.9%), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 58 of his 273 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Stafford's 256 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 45.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Titans.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans are giving up 283.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Stafford completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 305 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Stafford has thrown for 890 passing yards over his last three games (296.7 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage (71-of-101), throwing 10 touchdown passes with one interception.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 90 32.5% 63 924 10 20 34.5% Robert Woods 59 21.3% 38 458 4 14 24.1% Van Jefferson 39 14.1% 24 392 3 5 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive