Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards (309.6 per game) while completing 188 of 273 passes (68.9%), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 58 of his 273 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Stafford's 256 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 45.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Titans.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans are giving up 283.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Stafford completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 305 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Stafford has thrown for 890 passing yards over his last three games (296.7 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage (71-of-101), throwing 10 touchdown passes with one interception.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
90
32.5%
63
924
10
20
34.5%
Robert Woods
59
21.3%
38
458
4
14
24.1%
Van Jefferson
39
14.1%
24
392
3
5
8.6%
