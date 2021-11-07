Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Author:

Matthew Stafford has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-1) and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) square off in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards (309.6 per game) while completing 188 of 273 passes (68.9%), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 24 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the football 43.4% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 58 of his 273 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Stafford's 256 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans are 45.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Titans.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans are giving up 283.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Stafford completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 305 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Stafford has thrown for 890 passing yards over his last three games (296.7 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage (71-of-101), throwing 10 touchdown passes with one interception.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

90

32.5%

63

924

10

20

34.5%

Robert Woods

59

21.3%

38

458

4

14

24.1%

Van Jefferson

39

14.1%

24

392

3

5

8.6%

