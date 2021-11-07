Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Mecole Hardman before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hardman's 35 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 352 yards (44.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Hardman had 55 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Packers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The 235.4 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Hardman was targeted seven times, picking up 63 yards on five receptions.
  • In his last three games, Hardman has caught 13 passes for 153 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 51.0 yards per game.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Byron Pringle

25

7.3%

18

255

2

1

2.3%

