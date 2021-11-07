There will be player prop bets available for Mecole Hardman before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hardman's 35 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 352 yards (44.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 13.8% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Hardman's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Hardman has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hardman's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Hardman had 55 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Packers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

Hardman caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.

The 235.4 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense is 19th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Hardman was targeted seven times, picking up 63 yards on five receptions.

In his last three games, Hardman has caught 13 passes for 153 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 51.0 yards per game.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive