Melvin Gordon III will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gordon's Denver Broncos (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) take the field in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 397 yards (49.6 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 18 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 88, or 46.8%, of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Dallas

Gordon's 65 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Cowboys are 65.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

Gordon will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 88.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The Cowboys have given up five rushing touchdowns, sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

He also caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

During his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 115 yards (38.3 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Gordon has also caught eight passes for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 88 46.8% 397 3 15 42.9% 4.5 Javonte Williams 78 41.5% 355 1 10 28.6% 4.6 Teddy Bridgewater 18 9.6% 70 0 7 20.0% 3.9 Damarea Crockett 3 1.6% 7 0 3 8.6% 2.3

