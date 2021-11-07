Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas

Author:

Melvin Gordon III will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gordon's Denver Broncos (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) take the field in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 397 yards (49.6 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 148 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 88, or 46.8%, of his team's 188 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Gordon's 65 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Cowboys are 65.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gordon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • Gordon will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 88.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Cowboys have given up five rushing touchdowns, sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught three passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • During his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 115 yards (38.3 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.
  • Gordon has also caught eight passes for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

88

46.8%

397

3

15

42.9%

4.5

Javonte Williams

78

41.5%

355

1

10

28.6%

4.6

Teddy Bridgewater

18

9.6%

70

0

7

20.0%

3.9

Damarea Crockett

3

1.6%

7

0

3

8.6%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive