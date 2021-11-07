Two struggling teams meet when the Miami Dolphins (1-7), losers of seven straight, square off against the Houston Texans (1-7), who are on a seven-game losing streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Houston is a 5.5-point underdog in the matchup. This game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of eight times.

In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 14.3 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 12.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 3-5-0 this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Dolphins rack up 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans give up per outing (30.1).

The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans allow per matchup (401.4).

When Miami churns out more than 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Texans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more this year.

Houston's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Texans put up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (29.1).

The Texans average 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins give up.

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Dolphins' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.

This season, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.

The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Houston is 0-4 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.

This year, in four road games, Houston has hit the over once.

Texans away games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

