November 7, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two struggling teams meet when the Miami Dolphins (1-7), losers of seven straight, square off against the Houston Texans (1-7), who are on a seven-game losing streak, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Houston is a 5.5-point underdog in the matchup. This game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Miami's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of eight times.
  • In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 14.3 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 12.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Miami is 3-5-0 this season.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Dolphins rack up 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans give up per outing (30.1).
  • The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans allow per matchup (401.4).
  • When Miami churns out more than 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).
  • Houston has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more this year.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Texans put up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (29.1).
  • The Texans average 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins give up.
  • This season the Texans have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Dolphins' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Houston is 0-4 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in four road games, Houston has hit the over once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

