Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Dolphins vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Miami's games this season have gone over 46.5 points three of eight times.
- In 50% of Houston's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 14.3 points higher than the combined 32.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 12.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 3-5-0 this season.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Dolphins rack up 17.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Texans give up per outing (30.1).
- The Dolphins collect 99.5 fewer yards per game (301.9) than the Texans allow per matchup (401.4).
- When Miami churns out more than 401.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Texans have forced (9).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Texans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more this year.
- Houston's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Texans put up 14.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Dolphins give up (29.1).
- The Texans average 281.1 yards per game, 125.8 fewer yards than the 406.9 the Dolphins give up.
- This season the Texans have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Dolphins' takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- Miami has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
- This season, in three home games, Miami has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- Houston is 0-4 overall, with only one win against the spread, in away games.
- This year, in four road games, Houston has hit the over once.
- Texans away games this season average 46.8 total points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
