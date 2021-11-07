Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5, 0-0 MAC) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Buffalo Bulls (4-5, 0-0 MAC) in MAC action on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. An over/under of 56.5 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

  • Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Buffalo's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 56.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 2.0 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 52.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Tuesday's total.
  • The 56.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is equal to this game's over/under.
  • Miami (OH) is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The RedHawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the RedHawks rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).
  • Miami (OH) is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.0 points.
  • The RedHawks collect just 4.3 fewer yards per game (408.4) than the Bulls give up per matchup (412.7).
  • When Miami (OH) piles up more than 412.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the RedHawks have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami (OH) at SISportsbook.
  • Buffalo has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • This year, the Bulls have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Bulls rack up 10.0 more points per game (33.7) than the RedHawks allow (23.7).
  • Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.7 points.
  • The Bulls average 424.4 yards per game, 67.5 more yards than the 356.9 the RedHawks allow.
  • In games that Buffalo churns out over 356.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the RedHawks' takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Miami (OH)StatsBuffalo

24.8

Avg. Points Scored

33.7

23.7

Avg. Points Allowed

29.0

408.4

Avg. Total Yards

424.4

356.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

412.7

8

Giveaways

10

8

Takeaways

10