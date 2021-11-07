Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Buffalo's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 2.0 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 52.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Tuesday's total.
- The 56.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is equal to this game's over/under.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the RedHawks rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).
- Miami (OH) is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.0 points.
- The RedHawks collect just 4.3 fewer yards per game (408.4) than the Bulls give up per matchup (412.7).
- When Miami (OH) piles up more than 412.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the RedHawks have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (10).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This year, the Bulls have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bulls rack up 10.0 more points per game (33.7) than the RedHawks allow (23.7).
- Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.7 points.
- The Bulls average 424.4 yards per game, 67.5 more yards than the 356.9 the RedHawks allow.
- In games that Buffalo churns out over 356.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the RedHawks' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Buffalo
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.7
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
408.4
Avg. Total Yards
424.4
356.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.7
8
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
10