The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5, 0-0 MAC) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Buffalo Bulls (4-5, 0-0 MAC) in MAC action on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. An over/under of 56.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Buffalo's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 2.0 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 56.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is equal to this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH) has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the RedHawks rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).

Miami (OH) is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.0 points.

The RedHawks collect just 4.3 fewer yards per game (408.4) than the Bulls give up per matchup (412.7).

When Miami (OH) piles up more than 412.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the RedHawks have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (10).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This year, the Bulls have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bulls rack up 10.0 more points per game (33.7) than the RedHawks allow (23.7).

Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.7 points.

The Bulls average 424.4 yards per game, 67.5 more yards than the 356.9 the RedHawks allow.

In games that Buffalo churns out over 356.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the RedHawks' takeaways (8).

Season Stats