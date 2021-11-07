Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has 258 yards on 75 carries (36.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- And he has added 23 catches for 110 yards (15.7 per game) and one receiving TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 165 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (45.5%).
- The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Over his six career matchups against them, Davis has averaged 4.2 rushing yards against the Saints, 4.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In six games versus the Saints Davis has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- Allowing 79.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Saints are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- Davis put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt).
- He tacked on 22 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Davis has racked up 26 carries for 107 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
75
45.5%
258
1
10
45.5%
3.4
Cordarrelle Patterson
64
38.8%
268
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Wayne Gallman
8
4.8%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
12
7.3%
29
0
2
9.1%
2.4
