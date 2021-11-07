Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Davis, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 9 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has 258 yards on 75 carries (36.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • And he has added 23 catches for 110 yards (15.7 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 165 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (45.5%).
  • The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Over his six career matchups against them, Davis has averaged 4.2 rushing yards against the Saints, 4.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In six games versus the Saints Davis has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 79.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Saints are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • Davis put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt).
  • He tacked on 22 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Davis has racked up 26 carries for 107 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

75

45.5%

258

1

10

45.5%

3.4

Cordarrelle Patterson

64

38.8%

268

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Wayne Gallman

8

4.8%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

12

7.3%

29

0

2

9.1%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive