Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Davis, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 9 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 258 yards on 75 carries (36.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

And he has added 23 catches for 110 yards (15.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has rushed the ball 165 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (45.5%).

The Falcons have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Over his six career matchups against them, Davis has averaged 4.2 rushing yards against the Saints, 4.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In six games versus the Saints Davis has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

Allowing 79.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Saints are ranked third in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

Davis put together a 44-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball nine times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt).

He tacked on 22 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Davis has racked up 26 carries for 107 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 75 45.5% 258 1 10 45.5% 3.4 Cordarrelle Patterson 64 38.8% 268 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Wayne Gallman 8 4.8% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 12 7.3% 29 0 2 9.1% 2.4

