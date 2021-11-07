Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Gesicki, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-7) and the Houston Texans (1-7) take the field in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's team-high 475 receiving yards (59.4 per game) have come on 40 catches (55 targets) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.4% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Gesicki had 14 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 39.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 266.3 yards per game through the air.

The Texans' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Gesicki grabbed three passes for 48 yards (16 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Gesicki's 18 receptions have gotten him 248 yards (82.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 55 17.4% 40 475 2 3 10.3% Jaylen Waddle 68 21.5% 48 413 3 8 27.6% DeVante Parker 43 13.6% 25 327 1 2 6.9% Myles Gaskin 40 12.7% 31 165 3 5 17.2%

