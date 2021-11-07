Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's team-high 475 receiving yards (59.4 per game) have come on 40 catches (55 targets) plus two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 17.4% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Gesicki had 14 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 39.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
- The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 266.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Gesicki grabbed three passes for 48 yards (16 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- Gesicki's 18 receptions have gotten him 248 yards (82.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
55
17.4%
40
475
2
3
10.3%
Jaylen Waddle
68
21.5%
48
413
3
8
27.6%
DeVante Parker
43
13.6%
25
327
1
2
6.9%
Myles Gaskin
40
12.7%
31
165
3
5
17.2%
