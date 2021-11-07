Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Gesicki, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-7) and the Houston Texans (1-7) take the field in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki's team-high 475 receiving yards (59.4 per game) have come on 40 catches (55 targets) plus two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 17.4% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Gesicki had 14 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Texans, 39.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 266.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Gesicki grabbed three passes for 48 yards (16 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Gesicki's 18 receptions have gotten him 248 yards (82.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

55

17.4%

40

475

2

3

10.3%

Jaylen Waddle

68

21.5%

48

413

3

8

27.6%

DeVante Parker

43

13.6%

25

327

1

2

6.9%

Myles Gaskin

40

12.7%

31

165

3

5

17.2%

