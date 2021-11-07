In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams' 517 receiving yards (73.9 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 35 catches on 61 targets with six touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.6% of the 282 passes thrown by his team have gone Williams' way.

Williams (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Williams racked up zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 57.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.

The 234.6 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Williams was targeted five times and totaled 19 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Williams has caught 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 26 times, and averaged 70.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2% Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2%

