November 7, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-7) play the Houston Texans (1-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin's team-high 279 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 66 carries.
  • He has tacked on 31 catches for 165 yards (20.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 66 of his team's 167 carries this season (39.5%).
  • The Dolphins have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 148.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Texans have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Gaskin rushed 12 times for 36 yards.
  • Gaskin also added 19 yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 112 yards on 32 carries (37.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also added nine receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

66

39.5%

279

0

9

31.0%

4.2

Malcolm Brown

33

19.8%

125

1

7

24.1%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

35

21.0%

97

0

3

10.3%

2.8

Tua Tagovailoa

15

9.0%

62

2

7

24.1%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive