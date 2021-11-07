Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin's team-high 279 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 66 carries.
- He has tacked on 31 catches for 165 yards (20.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 66 of his team's 167 carries this season (39.5%).
- The Dolphins have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 148.1 yards per game.
- This season the Texans have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Gaskin rushed 12 times for 36 yards.
- Gaskin also added 19 yards on three receptions.
- In his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 112 yards on 32 carries (37.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also added nine receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
66
39.5%
279
0
9
31.0%
4.2
Malcolm Brown
33
19.8%
125
1
7
24.1%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
35
21.0%
97
0
3
10.3%
2.8
Tua Tagovailoa
15
9.0%
62
2
7
24.1%
4.1
