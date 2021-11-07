Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-7) play the Houston Texans (1-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin's team-high 279 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 66 carries.

He has tacked on 31 catches for 165 yards (20.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 66 of his team's 167 carries this season (39.5%).

The Dolphins have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 148.1 yards per game.

This season the Texans have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Gaskin rushed 12 times for 36 yards.

Gaskin also added 19 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 112 yards on 32 carries (37.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also added nine receptions for 34 yards (11.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 66 39.5% 279 0 9 31.0% 4.2 Malcolm Brown 33 19.8% 125 1 7 24.1% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 35 21.0% 97 0 3 10.3% 2.8 Tua Tagovailoa 15 9.0% 62 2 7 24.1% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive