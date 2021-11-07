Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Najee Harris' player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) meet the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has taken 128 carries for a team-leading 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 37 passes for 273 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 128 of those attempts (78.5%).
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the NFL, giving up 125.0 yards per game.
  • The Bears have given up eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Harris rushed 26 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Harris tacked on three catches for 29 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 294 yards on 73 carries (98.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Harris has caught 11 passes for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

128

78.5%

479

3

15

75.0%

3.7

Chase Claypool

4

2.5%

38

0

0

0.0%

9.5

Diontae Johnson

1

0.6%

25

0

0

0.0%

25.0

Benny Snell Jr.

8

4.9%

21

0

0

0.0%

2.6

Powered By Data Skrive