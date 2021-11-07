Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has taken 128 carries for a team-leading 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 37 passes for 273 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 128 of those attempts (78.5%).
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the NFL, giving up 125.0 yards per game.
- The Bears have given up eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Harris rushed 26 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Harris tacked on three catches for 29 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 294 yards on 73 carries (98.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- Harris has caught 11 passes for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
128
78.5%
479
3
15
75.0%
3.7
Chase Claypool
4
2.5%
38
0
0
0.0%
9.5
Diontae Johnson
1
0.6%
25
0
0
0.0%
25.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
4.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
