Before placing any wagers on Najee Harris' player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) meet the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has taken 128 carries for a team-leading 479 rushing yards (68.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 37 passes for 273 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 128 of those attempts (78.5%).

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

In terms of defending against the run, the Bears are 24th in the NFL, giving up 125.0 yards per game.

The Bears have given up eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Harris rushed 26 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.

Harris tacked on three catches for 29 yards.

Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 294 yards on 73 carries (98.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Harris has caught 11 passes for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 128 78.5% 479 3 15 75.0% 3.7 Chase Claypool 4 2.5% 38 0 0 0.0% 9.5 Diontae Johnson 1 0.6% 25 0 0 0.0% 25.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 4.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6

