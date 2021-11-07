Nelson Agholor will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Agholor's New England Patriots (4-4) play the Carolina Panthers (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Odds

Nelson Agholor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Agholor has 22 receptions (42 targets) for 335 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 41.9 yards per game.

Agholor has been the target of 14.5% (42 total) of his team's 289 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Agholor is averaging 32.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Panthers, 5.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

In three matchups versus the Panthers, Agholor has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Agholor's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 207.6 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Agholor was targeted six times, picking up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per catch).

Agholor's stat line in his last three games shows six catches for 138 yards and one touchdown. He put up 46.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.

Agholor's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nelson Agholor 42 14.5% 22 335 2 5 13.2% Jakobi Meyers 68 23.5% 45 426 0 6 15.8% Kendrick Bourne 35 12.1% 26 388 2 2 5.3% Hunter Henry 35 12.1% 25 297 4 6 15.8%

