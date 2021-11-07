The New England Patriots (4-4) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (4-4). A 41.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.1 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 4.2 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New England has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Patriots score 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers give up (19.9).

When New England puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers give up per contest (295.6).

When New England piles up over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Panthers score just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots allow (20.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Panthers average 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow per matchup (352.9).

When Carolina amasses more than 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, in four home games, Carolina has gone over the total once.

This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

New England is 3-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three away games, New England has gone over the total twice.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.