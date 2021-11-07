Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.1 points above the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 3.8 more than Sunday's total.
- The 41.5-point total for this game is 4.2 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- New England has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Patriots score 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers give up (19.9).
- When New England puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers give up per contest (295.6).
- When New England piles up over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Panthers.
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Panthers score just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots allow (20.5).
- Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Panthers average 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow per matchup (352.9).
- When Carolina amasses more than 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 13 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
- This season, in four home games, Carolina has gone over the total once.
- This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
- New England is 3-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- This year, in three away games, New England has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Patriots away games average 44.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.