Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Saints vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over 41.5 points three of seven times.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Atlanta's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 4.7 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
- The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Saints stats and trends
- In New Orleans' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Saints average just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).
- When New Orleans records more than 27.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Saints collect 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9) than the Falcons allow per contest (358.3).
- New Orleans is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 358.3 yards.
- The Saints have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have six takeaways.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Falcons rack up just 2.8 more points per game (21.1) than the Saints allow (18.3).
- When Atlanta scores more than 18.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons rack up just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints give up (344.3).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 344.3 yards.
- The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this year, New Orleans has hit the over twice.
- Saints home games this season average 46.7 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
- Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.
- This season, Falcons away games average 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
