The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6.5 points as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. An over/under of 41.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 41.5 points three of seven times.

So far this season, 57.1% of Atlanta's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 4.7 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Saints average just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).

When New Orleans records more than 27.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Saints collect 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9) than the Falcons allow per contest (358.3).

New Orleans is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 358.3 yards.

The Saints have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have six takeaways.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Falcons rack up just 2.8 more points per game (21.1) than the Saints allow (18.3).

When Atlanta scores more than 18.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints give up (344.3).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 344.3 yards.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this year, New Orleans has hit the over twice.

Saints home games this season average 46.7 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.

This season, Falcons away games average 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

