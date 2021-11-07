There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 9 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (4-4) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Chubb, has carried the ball 106 times for 584 yards (73.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught six passes for 43 yards (5.4 per game).

He has received 106 of his team's 250 carries this season (42.4%).

The Browns have run 49.0% passing plays and 51.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Over his five career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 93.4 rushing yards against the Bengals, 5.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb, in five matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

The Bengals have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 94.4 yards per game.

This year the Bengals have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries.

Over his last three games, Chubb has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 16 carries.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 106 42.4% 584 4 23 39.7% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 69 27.6% 361 5 15 25.9% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 29 11.6% 179 2 7 12.1% 6.2 Baker Mayfield 21 8.4% 80 1 3 5.2% 3.8

