Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Chubb, has carried the ball 106 times for 584 yards (73.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught six passes for 43 yards (5.4 per game).
- He has received 106 of his team's 250 carries this season (42.4%).
- The Browns have run 49.0% passing plays and 51.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Over his five career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 93.4 rushing yards against the Bengals, 5.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb, in five matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- The Bengals have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 94.4 yards per game.
- This year the Bengals have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries.
- Over his last three games, Chubb has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 16 carries.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
106
42.4%
584
4
23
39.7%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
69
27.6%
361
5
15
25.9%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
29
11.6%
179
2
7
12.1%
6.2
Baker Mayfield
21
8.4%
80
1
3
5.2%
3.8
