Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Nick Chubb before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 9 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (4-4) hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Chubb, has carried the ball 106 times for 584 yards (73.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught six passes for 43 yards (5.4 per game).
  • He has received 106 of his team's 250 carries this season (42.4%).
  • The Browns have run 49.0% passing plays and 51.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Over his five career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 93.4 rushing yards against the Bengals, 5.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb, in five matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • The Bengals have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 94.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Bengals have allowed seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries.
  • Over his last three games, Chubb has rushed for 61 yards (20.3 per game) on 16 carries.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

106

42.4%

584

4

23

39.7%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

69

27.6%

361

5

15

25.9%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

29

11.6%

179

2

7

12.1%

6.2

Baker Mayfield

21

8.4%

80

1

3

5.2%

3.8

Powered By Data Skrive