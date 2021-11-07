Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's 22 grabs are good enough for 202 yards (28.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 27 times.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 10.0% (27 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears are conceding 252.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Freiermuth put together a 44-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Freiermuth has also tacked on 13 grabs for 109 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 16 times and averaged 36.3 receiving yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
27
10.0%
22
202
2
5
15.2%
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
Powered By Data Skrive