Pat Freiermuth will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take on the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's 22 grabs are good enough for 202 yards (28.9 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 27 times.

Freiermuth has been the target of 10.0% (27 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears are conceding 252.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth put together a 44-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Freiermuth has also tacked on 13 grabs for 109 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 16 times and averaged 36.3 receiving yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2% Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3%

