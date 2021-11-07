Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) square off against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,357 yards (294.6 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 229 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 28.6 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mahomes has attempted 42 of his 325 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mahomes' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Packers are 291.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • This week Mahomes will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Mahomes completed 60.4% of his passes for 275 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Mahomes has 878 passing yards (292.7 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 76 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

