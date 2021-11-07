Before Patrick Mahomes II hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) square off against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 2,357 yards (294.6 ypg) to lead Kansas City, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 229 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 28.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes has attempted 42 of his 325 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mahomes' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Packers are 291.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

This week Mahomes will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Mahomes completed 60.4% of his passes for 275 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Mahomes has 878 passing yards (292.7 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 76 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3%

Powered By Data Skrive