The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 15th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, ACC), who have the No. 18 rushing offense, on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Panthers are 6-point favorites.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on seven of nine set point totals (77.8%).

The Panthers put up 11.6 more points per game (45) than the Tar Heels surrender (33.4).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 33.4 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers collect 119.8 more yards per game (541) than the Tar Heels allow per contest (421.2).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up over 421.2 yards.

The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

North Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels rack up 38.9 points per game, 16.2 more than the Panthers surrender (22.7).

When North Carolina scores more than 22.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Tar Heels average 144.9 more yards per game (489.9) than the Panthers allow per outing (345).

North Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team churns out over 345 yards.

This year the Tar Heels have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats