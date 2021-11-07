Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Steelers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 39.5.
- Monday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 34.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 39.5 total in this contest.
- The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Monday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 4.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Steelers average 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears allow (24.4).
- The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per contest.
- In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Steelers have seven giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Bears average 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).
- When Chicago records more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bears collect 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per matchup (345.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
- Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.
- This season, Steelers home games average 42.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
- Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.
- In four road games this season, Chicago has hit the over once.
- Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
