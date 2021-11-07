The Chicago Bears (3-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to break their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game's over/under is set at 39.5.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 39.5.

Monday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 34.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 39.5 total in this contest.

The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 4.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Steelers average 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears allow (24.4).

The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per contest.

In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Steelers have seven giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Bears average 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).

When Chicago records more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bears collect 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per matchup (345.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.

In four road games this season, Chicago has hit the over once.

Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

