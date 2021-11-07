Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-5) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to break their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game's over/under is set at 39.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 39.5.
  • Monday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 34.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 39.5 total in this contest.
  • The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 4.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Pittsburgh has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Steelers average 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears allow (24.4).
  • The Steelers collect 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per contest.
  • In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Steelers have seven giveaways this season, while the Bears have eight takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Bears.
  • Chicago has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Bears average 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).
  • When Chicago records more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bears collect 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per matchup (345.7).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).
  • Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, on the road.
  • In four road games this season, Chicago has hit the over once.
  • Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.