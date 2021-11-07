Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Quez Watkins will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins has put together a 366-yard season so far (45.8 yards per game), hauling in 20 passes on 28 targets.
  • Watkins has been the target of 10.8% (28 total) of his team's 259 passing attempts this season.
  • Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 216.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together an 18-yard performance against the Lions last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
  • Watkins has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 99 yards during his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

