Quez Watkins will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has put together a 366-yard season so far (45.8 yards per game), hauling in 20 passes on 28 targets.

Watkins has been the target of 10.8% (28 total) of his team's 259 passing attempts this season.

Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 216.7 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers have allowed nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together an 18-yard performance against the Lions last week on two catches while being targeted two times.

Watkins has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 99 yards during his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

Powered By Data Skrive