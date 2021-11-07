Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Randall Cobb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Cobb's Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has caught 17 passes on 23 targets for 194 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

Cobb has been the target of 23 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 8.7% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Cobb collected 23 receiving yards in one career matchup, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cobb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs are giving up 280.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cobb was targeted five times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Cobb has hauled in six passes (on nine targets) for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 23 8.7% 17 194 4 8 15.7% Davante Adams 73 27.5% 52 744 3 10 19.6% Aaron Jones 39 14.7% 33 237 4 10 19.6% Robert Tonyan 29 10.9% 18 204 2 4 7.8%

