November 7, 2021
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Randall Cobb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Cobb's Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb has caught 17 passes on 23 targets for 194 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
  • Cobb has been the target of 23 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 8.7% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Cobb collected 23 receiving yards in one career matchup, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cobb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 280.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cobb was targeted five times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Cobb has hauled in six passes (on nine targets) for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

23

8.7%

17

194

4

8

15.7%

Davante Adams

73

27.5%

52

744

3

10

19.6%

Aaron Jones

39

14.7%

33

237

4

10

19.6%

Robert Tonyan

29

10.9%

18

204

2

4

7.8%

