Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb has caught 17 passes on 23 targets for 194 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
- Cobb has been the target of 23 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 8.7% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Cobb collected 23 receiving yards in one career matchup, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cobb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs are giving up 280.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Cobb was targeted five times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Cobb has hauled in six passes (on nine targets) for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
23
8.7%
17
194
4
8
15.7%
Davante Adams
73
27.5%
52
744
3
10
19.6%
Aaron Jones
39
14.7%
33
237
4
10
19.6%
Robert Tonyan
29
10.9%
18
204
2
4
7.8%
