November 7, 2021
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robert Woods and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. This Week 9 matchup sees Woods' Los Angeles Rams (7-1) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods' stat line this year shows 38 grabs for 458 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 57.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 59 times.
  • Woods has been the target of 21.3% (59 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.
  • Woods (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Woods' 33 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • Woods did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • This week Woods will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (283.5 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Woods was targeted nine times, totaling 35 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Woods has collected 136 yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game, on 20 targets.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

59

21.3%

38

458

4

14

24.1%

Cooper Kupp

90

32.5%

63

924

10

20

34.5%

Van Jefferson

39

14.1%

24

392

3

5

8.6%

Tyler Higbee

36

13.0%

30

273

2

11

19.0%

