In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Robert Woods and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. This Week 9 matchup sees Woods' Los Angeles Rams (7-1) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods' stat line this year shows 38 grabs for 458 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 57.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 59 times.

Woods has been the target of 21.3% (59 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.

Woods (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Woods' 33 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Woods did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

This week Woods will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (283.5 yards allowed per game).

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Woods was targeted nine times, totaling 35 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Woods has collected 136 yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game, on 20 targets.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 59 21.3% 38 458 4 14 24.1% Cooper Kupp 90 32.5% 63 924 10 20 34.5% Van Jefferson 39 14.1% 24 392 3 5 8.6% Tyler Higbee 36 13.0% 30 273 2 11 19.0%

