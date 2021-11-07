Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods' stat line this year shows 38 grabs for 458 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 57.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 59 times.
- Woods has been the target of 21.3% (59 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.
- Woods (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Woods' matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Woods' 33 receiving yards total is 27.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Woods did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- This week Woods will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (283.5 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Woods was targeted nine times, totaling 35 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Woods has collected 136 yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 45.3 yards per game, on 20 targets.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
59
21.3%
38
458
4
14
24.1%
Cooper Kupp
90
32.5%
63
924
10
20
34.5%
Van Jefferson
39
14.1%
24
392
3
5
8.6%
Tyler Higbee
36
13.0%
30
273
2
11
19.0%
Powered By Data Skrive