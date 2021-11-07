There will be player props available for Ryan Tannehill before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (6-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off in a Week 9 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,002 passing yards (250.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (172-for-262), tossing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 165 rushing yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 20.6 yards per game.

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 262 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Tannehill's 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams are 98.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Rams.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 288.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 265-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with two interceptions.

He tacked on two carries for 26 yards, averaging 13 yards per carry.

Tannehill has racked up 751 passing yards (250.3 per game) and has a 69.7% completion percentage (62-for-89) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 54 20.4% 35 509 3 5 13.5% Julio Jones 27 10.2% 17 301 0 3 8.1% Jeremy McNichols 27 10.2% 21 203 1 2 5.4%

Powered By Data Skrive