Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,002 passing yards (250.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (172-for-262), tossing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also has 165 rushing yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 20.6 yards per game.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 262 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Tannehill's 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams are 98.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Rams.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 288.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 265-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He tacked on two carries for 26 yards, averaging 13 yards per carry.
- Tannehill has racked up 751 passing yards (250.3 per game) and has a 69.7% completion percentage (62-for-89) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
54
20.4%
35
509
3
5
13.5%
Julio Jones
27
10.2%
17
301
0
3
8.1%
Jeremy McNichols
27
10.2%
21
203
1
2
5.4%
