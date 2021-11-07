Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Ryan Tannehill before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (6-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off in a Week 9 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,002 passing yards (250.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage (172-for-262), tossing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 165 rushing yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 20.6 yards per game.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 262 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Tannehill's 172 passing yards in one matchup against the Rams are 98.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Rams.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 288.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have conceded nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 265-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He tacked on two carries for 26 yards, averaging 13 yards per carry.
  • Tannehill has racked up 751 passing yards (250.3 per game) and has a 69.7% completion percentage (62-for-89) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

54

20.4%

35

509

3

5

13.5%

Julio Jones

27

10.2%

17

301

0

3

8.1%

Jeremy McNichols

27

10.2%

21

203

1

2

5.4%

