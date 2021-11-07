Before placing any bets on Stefon Diggs' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) square off in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 65 times and has 42 catches, leading the Bills with 503 receiving yards (71.9 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 65 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 24.5% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Diggs put up 55 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Jaguars, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 289.9 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Diggs was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.

Diggs' stat line during his last three games shows 16 grabs for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 66.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 23 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 65 23.6% 42 503 3 13 24.5% Cole Beasley 56 20.4% 43 413 1 7 13.2% Emmanuel Sanders 43 15.6% 24 413 4 6 11.3% Dawson Knox 27 9.8% 21 286 5 7 13.2%

