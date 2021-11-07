Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas

Author:

Teddy Bridgewater will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) take the field in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 1,914 yards (239.3 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 70 rushing yards (8.8 ypg) on 18 carries.
  • The Broncos, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the ball 40.3% of the time.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 257 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Bridgewater averaged 96.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Cowboys, 163.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Bridgewater didn't have a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Football Team, Bridgewater went 19-for-26 (73.1 percent) for 213 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Bridgewater has put up 734 passing yards (244.7 ypg) on 77-of-108 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

62

22.3%

40

579

2

7

19.4%

Tim Patrick

42

15.1%

30

424

3

6

16.7%

Noah Fant

53

19.1%

37

320

3

9

25.0%

Powered By Data Skrive