Teddy Bridgewater will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) take the field in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 1,914 yards (239.3 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 70 rushing yards (8.8 ypg) on 18 carries.

The Broncos, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the ball 40.3% of the time.

Bridgewater accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 257 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Dallas

Bridgewater averaged 96.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Cowboys, 163.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Bridgewater didn't have a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.0 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Football Team, Bridgewater went 19-for-26 (73.1 percent) for 213 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Bridgewater has put up 734 passing yards (244.7 ypg) on 77-of-108 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 62 22.3% 40 579 2 7 19.4% Tim Patrick 42 15.1% 30 424 3 6 16.7% Noah Fant 53 19.1% 37 320 3 9 25.0%

Powered By Data Skrive