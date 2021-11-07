Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has thrown for 1,914 yards (239.3 ypg), completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 70 rushing yards (8.8 ypg) on 18 carries.
- The Broncos, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while running the ball 40.3% of the time.
- Bridgewater accounts for 46.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 257 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Bridgewater averaged 96.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Cowboys, 163.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Bridgewater didn't have a touchdown pass in any of those matchups.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (293.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 17th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Football Team, Bridgewater went 19-for-26 (73.1 percent) for 213 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Bridgewater has put up 734 passing yards (244.7 ypg) on 77-of-108 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
62
22.3%
40
579
2
7
19.4%
Tim Patrick
42
15.1%
30
424
3
6
16.7%
Noah Fant
53
19.1%
37
320
3
9
25.0%
