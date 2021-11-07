Publish date:
Toledo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of eight times.
- In 44.4% of Bowling Green's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to average 54.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 52.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Wednesday's total.
- The 51.5 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 50.0 average total in Falcons games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rockets have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Rockets put up just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).
- When Toledo scores more than 30.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons allow per outing (375.6).
- In games that Toledo totals over 375.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more in five chances.
- Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Falcons rack up 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.0 the Rockets allow.
- When Bowling Green puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons rack up just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets allow (344.7).
- Bowling Green is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 344.7 yards.
- The Falcons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
411.9
Avg. Total Yards
333.7
344.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
375.6
5
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
14