The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) visit the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in matchup between MAC foes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Bowling Green is a 9.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Toledo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of eight times.

In 44.4% of Bowling Green's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's total of 51.5.

The two teams combine to average 54.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 52.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 55.1 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Wednesday's total.

The 51.5 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 50.0 average total in Falcons games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Rockets have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Rockets put up just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).

When Toledo scores more than 30.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons allow per outing (375.6).

In games that Toledo totals over 375.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more in five chances.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Falcons rack up 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.0 the Rockets allow.

When Bowling Green puts up more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets allow (344.7).

Bowling Green is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 344.7 yards.

The Falcons have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats