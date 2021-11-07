Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has caught 49 passes on 71 targets for 560 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 71 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Kelce had 63 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 9.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 235.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Kelce was targeted six times, picking up 27 yards on four receptions.
- Kelce has put up 191 yards over his last three outings (63.7 per game), hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
71
20.8%
49
560
4
6
14.0%
Tyreek Hill
90
26.4%
64
735
6
11
25.6%
Mecole Hardman
47
13.8%
35
352
1
7
16.3%
Byron Pringle
25
7.3%
18
255
2
1
2.3%
