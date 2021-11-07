Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Travis Kelce for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has caught 49 passes on 71 targets for 560 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 71 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Kelce had 63 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 9.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The 235.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Kelce was targeted six times, picking up 27 yards on four receptions.
  • Kelce has put up 191 yards over his last three outings (63.7 per game), hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

Byron Pringle

25

7.3%

18

255

2

1

2.3%

