Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Travis Kelce for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has caught 49 passes on 71 targets for 560 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 71 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Kelce had 63 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 9.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Packers.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 235.4 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Kelce was targeted six times, picking up 27 yards on four receptions.

Kelce has put up 191 yards over his last three outings (63.7 per game), hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

