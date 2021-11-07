Skip to main content
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Author:

Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off in a Week 9 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has thrown for 1,703 yards (243.3 per game) while completing 59.6% of his passes (161-of-270), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.9 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence has attempted 24 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Lawrence will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Lawrence went 32-for-54 (59.3 percent) for 238 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He tacked on three carries for 11 yards.
  • Lawrence has passed for 830 yards (276.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 62.5% of his passes (80-for-128) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 50 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

55

20.4%

33

378

3

7

29.2%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

45

16.7%

28

319

0

3

12.5%

Dan Arnold

36

-

25

272

0

2

-

