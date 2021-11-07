Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has thrown for 1,703 yards (243.3 per game) while completing 59.6% of his passes (161-of-270), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.9 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence has attempted 24 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Seahawks, Lawrence went 32-for-54 (59.3 percent) for 238 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- He tacked on three carries for 11 yards.
- Lawrence has passed for 830 yards (276.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 62.5% of his passes (80-for-128) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 50 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
55
20.4%
33
378
3
7
29.2%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
45
16.7%
28
319
0
3
12.5%
Dan Arnold
36
-
25
272
0
2
-
Powered By Data Skrive