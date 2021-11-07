Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off in a Week 9 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has thrown for 1,703 yards (243.3 per game) while completing 59.6% of his passes (161-of-270), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.9 yards per game.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence has attempted 24 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Lawrence will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.6 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Lawrence went 32-for-54 (59.3 percent) for 238 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

He tacked on three carries for 11 yards.

Lawrence has passed for 830 yards (276.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 62.5% of his passes (80-for-128) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 50 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 -

