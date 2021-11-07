Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Tyler Boyd has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 9 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 37 passes on 53 targets for 398 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 49.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.4% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Boyd's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the Browns are 1.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 239.4 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Boyd was targeted eight times and picked up 69 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Boyd has caught 10 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

C.J. Uzomah

23

9.3%

21

289

5

1

3.4%

