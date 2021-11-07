Tyler Boyd has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 9 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has caught 37 passes on 53 targets for 398 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 49.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.4% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Boyd's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the Browns are 1.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 239.4 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Boyd was targeted eight times and picked up 69 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Boyd has caught 10 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7% C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4%

