Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 37 passes on 53 targets for 398 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 49.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.4% of the 248 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Boyd's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his 10 matchups against the Browns are 1.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 239.4 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Boyd was targeted eight times and picked up 69 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Boyd has caught 10 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 18 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
