Tyreek Hill will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 735 receiving yards (91.9 per game) are a team high. He has 64 receptions (90 targets) and six touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 90 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 25.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Hill's 76 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.

This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Hill was targeted 18 times, totaling 94 yards on 12 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Hill's 39 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 219 yards (73.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

