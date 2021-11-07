Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

Tyreek Hill will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 735 receiving yards (91.9 per game) are a team high. He has 64 receptions (90 targets) and six touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 90 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 25.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Hill's 76 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Hill was targeted 18 times, totaling 94 yards on 12 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hill's 39 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 219 yards (73.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

Byron Pringle

25

7.3%

18

255

2

1

2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive