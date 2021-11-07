Publish date:
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has thrown for 416 yards (52.0 per game) while completing 70.5% of his passes (31-of-44), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He has added 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on five carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.
- Taylor accounts for 18.2% of his team's red zone plays, with eight of his 44 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
0
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- In six matchups against the Dolphins, Taylor averaged 164.2 passing yards per game, 71.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those matchups against the Dolphins, and threw for a touchdown against them four times.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 303.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Dolphins have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Taylor did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- Taylor has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage this year (-of-0) over his last three games, while throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
70
27.6%
51
585
2
4
17.4%
Jordan Akins
25
9.8%
19
177
0
3
13.0%
Nico Collins
19
7.5%
12
166
0
1
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive