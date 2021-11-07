Before placing any wagers on Tyrod Taylor's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor's Houston Texans (1-7) and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) meet in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has thrown for 416 yards (52.0 per game) while completing 70.5% of his passes (31-of-44), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has added 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on five carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.

Taylor accounts for 18.2% of his team's red zone plays, with eight of his 44 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

In six matchups against the Dolphins, Taylor averaged 164.2 passing yards per game, 71.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those matchups against the Dolphins, and threw for a touchdown against them four times.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 303.8 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Taylor did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Taylor has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage this year (-of-0) over his last three games, while throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 70 27.6% 51 585 2 4 17.4% Jordan Akins 25 9.8% 19 177 0 3 13.0% Nico Collins 19 7.5% 12 166 0 1 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive