November 7, 2021
Publish date:

Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Tyrod Taylor's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor's Houston Texans (1-7) and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) meet in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has thrown for 416 yards (52.0 per game) while completing 70.5% of his passes (31-of-44), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has added 55 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on five carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.
  • Taylor accounts for 18.2% of his team's red zone plays, with eight of his 44 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In six matchups against the Dolphins, Taylor averaged 164.2 passing yards per game, 71.3 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those matchups against the Dolphins, and threw for a touchdown against them four times.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 303.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Taylor did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Taylor has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage this year (-of-0) over his last three games, while throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

70

27.6%

51

585

2

4

17.4%

Jordan Akins

25

9.8%

19

177

0

3

13.0%

Nico Collins

19

7.5%

12

166

0

1

4.3%

